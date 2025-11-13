Why Christopher Nolan Decided He Had To Finally Make The Odyssey

At the age of 55, Christopher Nolan is in his filmmaking prime. He's two years removed from the release of "Oppenheimer," the masterfully crafted drama about the man who spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb, and wasted little time hurling himself into his next project, which may be the most ambitious he's ever attempted.

With a reported budget of $250 million, Nolan is turning Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey" into a star-studded production shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film. It is a massive international shoot, with locations including Greece, Morocco, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, and Western Sahara. Matt Damon leads the way as Odysseus, while Tom Holland will play his son, Telemachus. Also coming along for the journey are Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page. Since you certainly read or at least learned the story in school, I needn't remind you that this is the tale of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, encountering one peril after another as he attempts to return home from the Trojan War to his suitor-beset wife Penelope.

After the R-rated "Oppenheimer" made nearly $1 billion globally against a $100 million budget, Nolan had carte blanche on his next project. Why did he choose to film "The Odyssey?" It was to scratch a childhood itch, all while doing something that had never been done before.