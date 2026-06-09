Disclosure Day Review: Steven Spielberg's Emotional Sci-Fi Chase Movie Is Incredibly Thrilling

Aliens are very real and they've been with us a long time, at least according to "Disclosure Day," Steven Spielberg's immensely exciting sci-fi chase thriller that hits the ground running and almost never lets up. David Koepp's script, based on a lengthy outline penned by Spielberg himself (written on the Notes app, according to press notes), wants you to know that seemingly every story about UFOs and aliens that's filtered into our collective consciousness in the last 70-odd years really happened. The Roswell crash? Real. Crop circles? Not hoaxes at all. The bonkers urban legend that President Richard Nixon once showed his buddy Jackie Gleason dead alien bodies? Yep, that happened, too.

If there's been a questionable History Channel documentary about a supposedly real alien encounter, that story finds itself woven into the fabric of "Disclosure Day." It's the UFO movie to end all UFO movies (note: in recent years, UFOs have been rebranded as UAPs, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, but I just don't think that has the same punch so I'd rather not use it). At the same time, "Disclosure Day" isn't really an alien/UFO movie. Instead, it's a breakneck conspiracy thriller that plays like Spielberg riffing on movies like "Three Days of the Condor."

"Disclosure Day" is asking a lot of heavy, philosophical, and even religious questions about our place in the universe, our capacity for empathy, and the very nature of faith and belief itself. "The X-Files" may have told us the truth is out there, but "Disclosure Day" asks, "Can we even handle the truth if we knew it?"