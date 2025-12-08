50 Years Ago, Robert Redford Starred In A Spy Thriller That Influenced The Best Captain America Movie

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is the best movie about Chris Evans' patriotic superhero to date. The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed actioner is gritty, intense, and fueled by a distrust of the state, making it one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's more thought-provoking efforts. Every character is untrustworthy and potentially in on a Hydra-orchestrated conspiracy that's infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., with Robert Redford's corrupt politician, Alexander Pierce, pulling the strings.

Redford's Marvel role feels like a throwback to his work in 1970s conspiracy thrillers, which was by design. While making the film, the Russos were inspired by Sydney Pollack's "Three Days of the Condor," a 1975 thriller that's often listed among the best spy movies of all time. In it, Redford plays Joseph Turner, a CIA analyst who finds himself being targeted by assassins — and his own side might be involved. In a 2014 interview with Fandango, Joe Russo stated that he and his brother referred to their movie as "Three Days of Captain America," adding, "We owe a great creative debt to 'Three Days of [the] Condor.'"

Like Redford's character in "Three Days of the Condor," Cap's adventure sees him have to fight danger at every turn while unraveling a shady political mystery. He also teams up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), which is kinda similar to a "Condor" storyline involving Joseph finding an ally in Kathy Hale (Faye Dunaway) after taking her hostage. That said, there's so much more to Pollack's paranoid thriller than being the movie that inspired "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."