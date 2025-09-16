Robert Redford's Marvel Role Was A Throwback To His Work In These Paranoid Thrillers

The late Robert Redford leaves behind a diverse body of work, but many fans associate him with some of the best thriller movies ever made. With "Three Days of the Condor" (a spy movie about CIA conspiracies) and "All the President's Men" (the greatest movie ever made about the Watergate scandal), Redford is synonymous with some of the genre's most paranoid and thought-provoking flicks. So, when Marvel decided to make its own paranoid thriller with the game-changing "Captain America: The Winter Solider," it called upon Redford to play a character who wouldn't feel out of place in "Three Days of the Condor" and "All the President's Men."

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" exposes corruption within the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization, which has been infiltrated by the villainous Hydra. Redford plays Alexander Pierce, a high-ranking government official who has been working for the enemy the entire time. In one crucial scene, he meets with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to enquire about Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) visiting his apartment before he "died," but he arouses Rogers' suspicions when he starts talking about tearing down the old world to build a better one.

The scene is reminiscent of the paranoid thrillers that taught viewers not to trust anyone — especially politicians — in the 1970s. "Three Days of the Condor" and "All the President's Men" also inspired "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," so it just wouldn't have felt the same without Redford's presence.