Robert Redford, One Of The Greatest Actors Of All Time, Is Dead At 89

Redford was born in 1936 and grew up in California, where he soon developed an interest in acting and movies. After some traveling in Europe and stage acting on Broadway in the late 1950s and early 1960s, he soon transitioned to TV roles and, eventually, the big screen. Movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," "All the President's Men," "Spy Game," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and many others went on to build an on-screen legacy, which Redford complemented with his directing and producing abilities.

While Redford appeared in Oscar-winning movies like "Out of Africa," his skill behind the camera was such that his only personal Academy Award win is Best Director for his first directorial effort, "Ordinary People," in 1981. Additionally, he received a 2002 honorary Academy Award for serving as an inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers.

Despite a movie résumé that has no comparison, Redford didn't behave like a stereotypical star. Utah, which he praised for its honesty and unpretentiousness, became a preferred HQ early on and kept him far away from the daily hubbub and glitter of Tinseltown. His extracurricular activities were also atypical for a star of his stature; Instead of throwing his weight around in A-lister parties, he preferred to do so in environmental campaigns. A true original, Redford redefined what it takes to be a truly great movie star in more ways than one.