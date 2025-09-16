This Oscar-Winning Robert Redford Movie Almost Starred Jeremy Irons Instead

The term "Oscar bait" dates back to the 1940s, first coined to describe a certain type of picture that appears to be deliberately geared towards snagging one of those little gold guys. For me, the '80s was the most Oscar-baity decade in the history of the Academy Awards, summed up by a series of staid, safe, and overly earnest films claiming the Best Picture prize: "Chariots of Fire," "Gandhi," "Terms of Endearment," and especially the controversial "Driving Miss Daisy." Although these movies were handsomely produced and impeccably acted, they were prestige pictures in the worst sense. Perhaps the peak '80s Oscar bait film was "Out of Africa," Sydney Pollack's snooze-inducing romantic drama starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. But might it have been a little spicier if Jeremy Irons was cast instead of Redford?

"Out of Africa" is a ponderous adaptation of the memoirs of Karen Blixen, the Danish author who wrote about her experiences living in British East Africa (now Kenya) in the early decades of the 20th Century. Streep, in superb form, stars as Karen, a wealthy young woman who is rejected by the love of her life and settles for his brother, Baron Bror Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer), instead. They marry and head out to Nairobi to start a farm on her fortune, meeting enigmatic big game hunter Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford) along the way. Once they're established, Bror is more interested in going off on safari than running a farm, leaving Karen on her own for months on end. Nevertheless, she is resourceful and grows to love the country and the locals, but the future is uncertain when World War I reaches Africa. Worse still for Karen's personal health, she contracts syphilis from her cheating husband. A tentative relationship blossoms between her and Hatton after she recovers, but, like the wilderness that provides a backdrop for their romance, the adventurer refuses to be tamed.

Blixen's book was first published in 1937 and the prospect of adapting it for the screen had bounced around Hollywood for decades, with big names including David Lean, Orson Welles, and Nicolas Roeg all potentially helming the picture. The film finally came to fruition thanks to Sydney Pollack, who produced and directed the movie coming off the back of "Tootsie," his multi-Oscar-nominated smash hit starring Dustin Hoffman. Streep won the female lead over Pollack's first choice, Audrey Hepburn, and there was a big decision to be made about who would star opposite her.