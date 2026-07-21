Nirvanna The Band The Show Finally Has A Streaming Home

Back in February 2026, NEON released one of the best comedies of the year. Honestly, it's probably one of the best comedies of the decade. It's called "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie." The movie follows Canadian comedic duo Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol as exaggerated versions of themselves trying to land a gig at the Toronto venue The Rivoli. Of course, they try to achieve their dream in the most roundabout way possible, and the result is a hilarious movie that riffs on "Back to the Future" in an immensely satisfying fashion.

What you might not know, if this was your first encounter with Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol is, as the movie's title implies, there was an entire TV series focused on Matt and Jay's antics as they desperately tried to book a performance at The Rivoli. Unfortunately, since this was a Canadian comedy series, its availability in the United States, at least legally, has been almost non-existent. But that's not a problem anymore.

NEON has announced that "Nirvanna the Band the Show" will finally have a streaming home in the United States. Beginning on July 24, the two seasons of "Nirvanna the Band the Show," which aired on Viceland in 2017 after becoming an independently produced online sensation between 2007 and 2009, will be available to stream on Hulu — along with the movie as well.