Nirvanna The Band The Show Finally Has A Streaming Home
Back in February 2026, NEON released one of the best comedies of the year. Honestly, it's probably one of the best comedies of the decade. It's called "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie." The movie follows Canadian comedic duo Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol as exaggerated versions of themselves trying to land a gig at the Toronto venue The Rivoli. Of course, they try to achieve their dream in the most roundabout way possible, and the result is a hilarious movie that riffs on "Back to the Future" in an immensely satisfying fashion.
What you might not know, if this was your first encounter with Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol is, as the movie's title implies, there was an entire TV series focused on Matt and Jay's antics as they desperately tried to book a performance at The Rivoli. Unfortunately, since this was a Canadian comedy series, its availability in the United States, at least legally, has been almost non-existent. But that's not a problem anymore.
NEON has announced that "Nirvanna the Band the Show" will finally have a streaming home in the United States. Beginning on July 24, the two seasons of "Nirvanna the Band the Show," which aired on Viceland in 2017 after becoming an independently produced online sensation between 2007 and 2009, will be available to stream on Hulu — along with the movie as well.
It's time for everyone to enjoy Nirvanna the Band the Show on Hulu
Each season of "Nirvanna the Band the Show" is comprised of eight episodes, and each one follows Matt and Jay as they embark on a variety of escapades to get themselves into The Rivoli. For those who liked the guerrilla filmmaking and spontaneous brand of comedy that made "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" so great, you'll find more in the series. Episodes have sneaky cameras, unscripted bits straight from the streets of Toronto, and plenty of laughs. And yes, the series is also filled with pop culture references from the likes of "Jurassic Park" and "Home Alone," with episodes borrowing familiar musical cues or plot points from famous scenes in Hollywood history.
With this great news, we're now wondering if there's any chance for a partially produced third season to finally come together. None of the planned third season ever aired, and if there's enough interest and activity from audiences streaming the original two seasons, then maybe Matt and Jay could end up finishing it somehow. Anyone who has seen "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" can tell you that Matt and Jay know how to brilliantly use old footage to fulfill a new purpose, and I'm sure they could figure out a way to make that third season come back to life for old and new fans.
"Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" is available on both physical and digital media now. We're not sure when/if "Nirvanna the Band the Show" will be available for purchase, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.