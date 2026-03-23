How To Watch Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie At Home
As far as I'm concerned, Nirvanna The Band is playing the Rivoli tonight. Actually, they'll soon be playing from the comfort of your own home, as "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" — which may yet prove to be the best comedy of 2026 and is certainly one of the funniest movies to emerge from the 2020s in general — is coming home.
"Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" will be arriving on digital platforms for purchase on March 24, 2026, bringing the scheming antics of comedic duo Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol to our screens for maximum enjoyment. Don't worry if you're not familiar with the film's predecessor, the TV show "Nirvanna The Band The Show" (which was preceded by the web series of the same name). A guerrilla-style comedy, "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" was inspired by one of the greatest movies ever made and is guaranteed to entertain regardless of how much you know about it heading in. In fact, it might even be better if you go in knowing as little as possible.
All you need to know is that Johnson and McCarrol are an aspiring musical team known as Nirvanna The Band, and they're hopelessly dedicated to getting a gig at the Toronto venue The Rivoli. But all of their ideas to get there seem far more convoluted than they need to be, and they don't exactly have any solid music material to justify having such a gig. That's it. You're set to watch the movie.
Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release, too
For all you physical media hounds out there, "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" is also coming to Blu-ray and DVD. The physical media package will arrive on May 26, 2026, and it will include plenty of bonus features. And while we don't currently have a complete bulleted list of what will be included in the home media version of the movie, the press release states:
"Purchasing NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE on Blu-ray or DVD comes with a collection of exclusive bonus content, including commentary with Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol, the Production Team, and the Post Team, a never before seen alternative opening scene and post credit scene, and more!"
That would seem to imply that the bonus features may only be on the physical media iteration of the movie, but we can't confirm or deny that at the moment. We'll update if we hear one way or the other.
If this is your first time hearing about this movie, just trust me when I say that this is worth your time. I might even be so bold as to suggest that you just spend the money to buy it sight unseen. Basically, if you're a fan of rewatchable sci-fi movies like "Back to the Future" and enjoy a nice hearty laugh, this movie is sure to entertain.
Here's the hilariously brief synopsis for "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" from NEON:
When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Blah blah blah blah blah