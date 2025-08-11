The 15 Funniest Movies Of The 2020s (So Far)

It's no industry secret that theatrical comedies are dying at the box office. To get genuine laughs on the big screen, you'll mostly have to settle for quippy dialogue in Marvel movies or a theatrical re-release of classics like "This is Spinal Tap." Oftentimes, comedies are dumped onto streaming services like they're disposable, and it's harder than ever to find comedy movies that are genuinely and constantly funny. But we've assembled a list of some of the best comedies of the 2020s so far.

Some of these movies got their time to shine in theaters, while others missed having a widespread release due to a variety of factors (lack of marketability, COVID-19, exclusive deals with streaming services). Some will be the weirdest movies you've ever seen in your life, while others are so funny you've honestly been missing out if you haven't yet seen them. If you want to watch 15 of the funniest movies from the 2020s in a row, you're out of you're gourd, but this list is exactly what you're looking for!