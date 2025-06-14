The 15 Best Movies Of The 2020s (So Far), Ranked

We're halfway through the 2020s, and one thing is clear: Movies are the balm, the salve, and the answer to life's biggest questions. Filmmakers are storytellers, and the stories told over the past five years have ranged from the thrilling to the serene, the serious to the hilarious, and beyond. We've seen box-office records smashed, non-English language films move the pop culture needle here in the U.S., and original ideas rewarded with praise and popcorn buckets. We've seen movies, and we're not stopping anytime soon.

For now, though, we're offering up a quick recap as to where we stand on the best films released between 2020 and now. Both blockbusters and indie surprises can be found below, but did your favorite make the cut? You'll have to keep reading to find out and start making a watchlist of the best movies of the 2020s so far!