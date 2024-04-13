Challengers Was Inspired By One Of The Most Controversial Tennis Matches Of All Time

Luca Guadagnino's new film "Challengers" is set in 2019 during a pivotal tennis match between tennis pro Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and the struggling also-ran Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). Watching from the stands is Donaldson's wife, the former teen tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). Tashi looks incredibly concerned, and the two players seem to hate each other. The film then begins a series of flashbacks, stretching back 13 years to when the characters were all teenagers. It seems that Art, Patrick, and Tashi once had a three-way makeout session in a motel room that cemented their physical and emotional attraction for years. Tashi briefly dated Josh, while Art, retaining a crush, attempted to sabotage their relationship. Art and Tashi would begin a romance after she sustains an injury, with Tashi becoming Art's coach. Resentment bubbles apace.

It's all very soapy, of course, but Guadagnino tempers the melodrama with excellent attention to detail, and Zendaya, Faist, and O'Connor all give amazing performances, having to portray characters from ages 18 to 31.

"Challengers" screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes is not a tennis fan but was inspired to write his movie after he watched a notable tennis match back in 2018. At that year's U.S. Open, superstar Serena Williams faced off against champion Naomi Osaka, and the match was historically significant for both players. Williams was returning from a hiatus after having her first child, and Osaka was the first Japanese tennis player in history to contest a Grand Slam women's final. There was a moment during the match, however, when Williams received some illegal off-court coaching, causing her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, to receive a code violation.

That moment expanded in Kutritzkes' mind into a whole drama. He talked about that moment in an interview in the newest issue of Empire Magazine.