The Zone Of Interest Is One Of The Most Disturbing Movies You'll Ever See

Jonathan Glazer's new film "The Zone of Interest" was given a limited theatrical release on December 15, 2023, and one might have already seen it popping up on critics' best-of-the-year lists. Indeed, it was voted the best film of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and was nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes. It also won or was nominated for multiple awards at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics, and the Toronto Film Critics Association. "The Zone of Interest" opened to a wider audience on January 7, 2024, and the public at large now has an opportunity to see Glazer's harrowing, utterly disturbing World War II drama about the banality of evil, and the quotidian, everyday life experienced by the shared-walled neighbors to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The film will continue to expand to more theaters in the weeks ahead.

Glazer's film is set mostly in a pristine, well-maintained countryside home occupied by real-life Nazi Commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), and his children. The camera never enters the next-door camp, but there is a nightmarish, billowing rumble in the background of every scene, a reminder that the furnaces are always burning, that people are always being cremated. The garden is always lovely, as it is fertilized by the remains of the people being murdered en masse.

Rudolf and Hedwig are only concerned with keeping their lawn clean and occasionally fret about the state of Rudolf's career. A transfer could mean they would have to move. Rudolf speaks of the horrors in the camp plainly, concerned about the most efficient way to kill the most people and keep on a schedule.

The dispassion is terrifying.