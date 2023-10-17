The Zone Of Interest Trailer Presents The Most Disturbing Movie Of 2023

By all accounts, director Jonathan Glazer might just have another masterpiece on his hands. The upcoming "The Zone of Interest," based on author Martin Amis' 2014 novel of the same name, takes direct aim at the most horrifying and disturbing acts of evil ever chronicled in recorded history: the concentration camp of Auschwitz. Glazer, of course, has never shied away from shining a spotlight on the darker aspects of human nature, even expanding into the realm of sci-fi with his last feature directing effort in "Under the Skin." It's hard to believe that the filmmaker hasn't actually directed another feature since 2013, staying busy with various shorts and TV specials in the years since. Now, however, audiences are getting their first look at what's sure to be an incredibly difficult (but absolutely vital) watch.

A24 has released a new trailer for "The Zone of Interest," though it takes an understated approach to teasing the horrors lurking just beneath the surface — or, more accurately, just next door. In a notable departure from other World War II-set stories, the holocaust drama focuses on the Nazi in charge of the concentration camp and his family, living within spitting distance of the war crimes being committed in plain sight. Obviously, this always-sensitive subject matter is sure to take on a whole new layer of meaning in light of ongoing world events, serving as a stark reminder of the attempts at oppression and genocide that must never happen again.

Check out the new trailer above, which is full of praise from various critics who've seen the film out of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year — including a pull quote from one of /Film's very own, in fact.