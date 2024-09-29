Tom Cruise Had One Condition To Return For Top Gun: Maverick

Tony Scott's 1986 navy recruitment film "Top Gun" was released in the middle of the Reagan administration: a time when the American military was being venerated in mainstream pop entertainment and sold as a badass, action-loving fighting force. The sadness and pain of the Vietnam War was being deliberately eschewed in favor of highly varnished machismo, and many movies depicted American soldiers as endlessly capable violence machines. It's how we went from the downbeat and tragic "First Blood" to the chest-pounding jingoism of "Rambo: First Blood Part II" in just three years. "Top Gun" depicted the world's coolest naval jet pilots as they trained to become the best, and took on a mysterious enemy military hailing from an unnamed nation.

To stress the pilots' coolness, "Top Gun" starred the dazzling movie giant Tom Cruise as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell and the equally dazzling Val Kilmer as his rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. (Pilots all need cute nicknames.) By the end of "Top Gun," Maverick and Iceman, who previously hated each other, have become smiling, fist-bumping friends. Iceman even announces to Maverick that "you can be my wingman anytime."

In 2022, Joseph Kosinski dusted off the Reagan-era premise and presented a brand-new legacy sequel called "Top Gun: Maverick," a film infused with the same military bravado as the first. Cruise returned as a fifty-something Maverick, now tasked with training a new generation of hotshot pilots. Like with the first film, "Maverick" climaxes with a high-stakes jet mission into an unnamed country.

Cruise was game to return to the role of Maverick, but there was one condition. According to a 2021 interview in People Magazine with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise — who produces and had a great deal of creative control over his movies — demanded that Val Kilmer also return to reprise his role of Iceman.