Every Moment In Barbie That Made Me Cry My Eyes Out

I love being a woman and I love women. I truly could not imagine my life any other way, and I am grateful every day that the gender I was assigned at birth is the one that I feel with every fiber of my being. My wife is transgender, and listening to her talk about the ways womanhood makes her happy to be alive ranks as some of my favorite moments in our marriage. I perpetually exist in a state of the Soarse Ronan "Women —" meme from Gerwig's "Little Women," but being a woman is hard.

It's exhausting. It's painful. We have to navigate a minefield of constantly contradicting standards and expectations that suck so badly that it's amazing any of us make it through the day at all. So when Barbie finally feels like she's been defeated by the newly emboldened Kens and gives up, I felt it in my bones.

Barbie has been an important presence in my life for as long as I can remember, but I don't know if I had ever sat down and wondered how Barbie feels about all of this. Yes, of course, she's a toy, but she's also one of the most important women in my life. Seeing Barbie break down and cry about how the weight of the patriarchy is just too much to handle and that she feels guilty that her mere existence might have made things worse for other women gave me the space to feel those feelings for myself.

Barbie has always been an extension of those who play with her, whether it be our fictional imaginations or a vehicle for our own feelings. Experiencing it the other way around for the first time in my life was something I was not prepared for, and had me covering my mouth so as to not disturb the rest of the theater with my heaving sobs.