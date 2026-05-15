11 Best Comedies Of 2026 (So Far)

Even though major studios don't have nearly as much faith in big screen comedies as they used to, there are plenty of laugh riots out there for those willing to seek them out.

Thankfully, 2026 has resulted in a wide variety of comedies, and these are the hilarious entries that we've deemed as being the best comedies of the year so far. Whether they're indie darlings that began their journey at the Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of the year, mainstream favorites from the animation masters at Pixar, or darker laughs from the likes of A24, Shudder, and IFC Films, there's something that will tickle everybody's funny bone here.

There are plenty of other movies we've seen that made us laugh hard, but these are the 2026 movies that have confirmed release dates in this calendar year already, even if they haven't been made available to general audiences just yet. But you can be sure that you'll be able to see each and every one of these movies this year, and some of them are already available for you to watch at home.

Here are the best comedies of 2026 (so far).