The Wrath Of Becky Directors And Lulu Wilson On Inviting A New Audience Into Becky's World [Exclusive Interview]

We don't need to get into spoiler territory here or anything, but you guys laid so much ground for a third movie. Is that just for fun? Or do you guys already have a plan of where you would go, given that opportunity?

Coote: Yes. B. Option B.

Angel: If we're given the opportunity, we know exactly where we're going.

I understand you don't want to say too much, but has there been any conversation about that in an official capacity yet?

Angel: There's not official. There's been talk about it.

Wilson: Yeah. It's not like "We're going to go do this, and this is what it's going to be like right now." I am so down literally for whenever, whatever.

Coote: She's down, we're down.

Wilson: It doesn't matter what it is, I'll do it if it's "Becky."

Angel: Yeah. I think a big part of it, too is, let's see how people feel about this.

Lulu Wilson: I think the focus right now is just ["The Wrath of Becky"].

Right. Obviously, I don't want to get too ahead of it, but yeah.

Wilson: But of course, it is blatantly setting up something else.

You are in "The Fall in the House of Usher," if I'm not mistaken.

Wilson: Yeah. That's so funny. Yeah, the second person who mentioned that. It's just so weird because I feel like there's nothing about it out in the world yet, and I am waiting.

So can you talk at all about your experience working on it?

Wilson: Honestly, I can talk about my experience. I didn't read all the scripts. I'm only in the first half of the first episode. It's nice because I get to kind of start something out, but yeah, it's a bunch of Edgar Allan Poe stories. From what I know, I honestly — it was a very short thing. I got to set and I goofed around and did my thing, and then left.

Angel: Were you a silly goose?

Wilson: Oh my god. Well, I was a silly goose, but I was a distressed goose because I had to be covered in water.

Angel: Oh, that's right. That was for that.

Wilson: [There was a] rain machine. And that was also 16-hour days in wet pajamas.

The stuff when you're like, "I want to be an actor." And you never really consider...

Wilson: I mean, I love it. But you're going to be wet and covered in blood and dirt.

Angel: And cold.

Wilson: And really cold. Temperature on set, that is something I will say about acting, is never correct. You're either too hot or you're too cold, and you can't do anything about it [...] No, it's Edgar Allan Poe. And that's, I guess, all you need to know. Other really good actors. It was really fun. I got to be in dirt and water. There was a scene though with an axe, and they chose the other person to use the axe, and I was a little pissed about that. So I do have to say, I will put Mike [Flanagan] on blast for not letting me chop down the ... yeah.

Well, I suppose if we do get to "Becky 3," there's ample opportunity for an axe.

Wilson: Yeah, we should do an axe.

Coote: Duly noted.

So, okay. Just to finish off, if you do get to "Becky 3," what weapon do you want to see Becky use?

Wilson: A sword.

Angel: I want a sword fight.

Hell yeah.

Wilson: Yeah. Because I fence and I know how to...

Coote: She's a competitive fencer.

Holy s***.

Angel: We were talking in our dream world, if there were a "Becky 3," I was like, "You fence. You've fenced for five years. There's got to be a sword fight."

Wilson: Yeah. Some sort of, I don't know. I'd love a Becky/pirate crossover.

Angel: Well, think about it. I mean...

Wilson: Becky's on a boat.

Angel: Yeah. Becky's on a boat.

Wilson: Becky's on a boat and she's with pirates and swords and swashbuckling Becky.

You could do Somalian pirates or something.

Wilson: Honestly, that would be sick. Or just modern day, like it's Jack Sparrow, but he's on TikTok.

Angel: There's a lot of opportunity in our minds.

Wilson: There's so many places to go.

So you had your Kevin James, your Seann William Scott, have you put any consideration to that third funny guy who might be in the third one?

Angel: Not yet.

Coote: Just because I don't want to get my heart broken.

Angel: I actually lied. I do have someone. I don't know what they would say, though. I don't know. I'd love...

Wilson: Don't say it out loud if you want him.

Angel: I'd love to see Neil Patrick Harris.

Wilson: Oh my god.

Angel: A truly dark villain in an action/comedy.

Coote: But that reaction is exactly the director's Spidey-sense about someone.

Angel: I think he could kill it.

Coote: Because you're like, "Wait a minute. Of course."

Wilson: Yeah. That's how I feel about Kevin James and Sean.

