The Toxic Avenger Director Macon Blair Explains How You Pull Guts Out Of A Butthole [Exclusive Interview]

The last film I watched before Fantastic Fest got started was "The Equalizer 3." Every villain in that movie is such bad guy, so despicable, that when Denzel's chopping off their heads in the finale, you're like rooting him on, no matter how violent it gets. Here, one of the movie's henchman is literally a breakdancer dressed like Zodiac killer.

Yes. Zodiac 3000. Yeah.

Can you talk about making sure the villains are hateful enough that, when you're destroying them, it's okay to laugh?

I mean, the Zodiac 3000 is just, it's funny to me. We got one of the best break-dancers in Bulgaria to play that part because the guy with the target suit on is just sort of like, it's so dumb that it makes me laugh. I wasn't interested in the type of deaths where they're strapped to a chair and they're getting their fingernails pulled out. I dig those movies, that's fine. But for this one, it was important that no, the way he dies is he falls off the stage and explodes into a big pile of blood. How could — his body blew up? Yeah, don't worry about it. And then sprinkling moments like that throughout the movie where it's just like, it's best to not think about it too much because we're already onto another gag as quickly as possible.

There's a very peculiar moment in the closing credits, I'm hoping I got this right ... "Butt Guts Unit"?

Yes.

Can you talk about having a Butt Guts Unit and what that means?

Yes. I would. So you go to make the movie and there is the finite budget, and so there's the scene and you have to operate within those bounds. And so we shot a scene where Toxie, he's fighting the bad guys in the restaurant. And it was actually done entirely from — as soon as the fight starts, once the first guy gets chopped in the face, you don't really see what's happening. You see, from the outside perspective, blood splashing on the window and that sort of thing. But then as we got into post-production, I think because Legendary was pleased with what they were seeing or they were excited about it or whatever, they came back and they said, "Would you want to add some additional shots? Not like a whole new sequence or not a whole new character, but just literally one day's worth of shooting just for some fun stuff. We can sort of adjust the budget to do that."

And so some of those shots that we did were just some little digital effects that Phil Tippet studio did. But one of them was what became known as the Butt Guts Unit, which came about like this. And I'm so glad you started the interview with, "Did it make you laugh and was that the justification for it?" Never a better example than the Butt Guts, which I was like, "Yeah, dude, we could just get these little out-of-context flashes of what Toxie is doing in that restaurant." We were sound mixing the movie at night because I was actually working on another movie during the day, so everybody was kind of tired and punchy. And I was like, "I think what we should do is Toxie will take his mop and he's going to rip this guy's pants down." And one of the assistant editors on the movie, named Delaney, she just goes like, "He's going to rip his guts out of his butt?" And I was like, "Nope ... yes."

And then it became writing the executive of Legendary, these very responsible, powerful people, "He's going to put his fist in his butt and pull his guts out of his butt." Send! And then I woke up the next morning and was like, "Oh, I should have kind of added some context or explained myself a little bit better." For some reason, he wrote back, he was like, "Yeah, dude, we can do that." And so then we ended up in Los Angeles, we had one day of shooting in a special effects shop where they created a fake butt that had a cavity in the middle that you could pull intestines out. And so we had a dedicated unit whose sole purpose was to shoot that. It was just two shots in the movie, but it was one of those ones where it was like, "Yes, that makes me laugh. And hopefully enough people will have a similar reaction to that."