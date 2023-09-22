The Toxic Avenger Review: Peter Dinklage Brings Soul To A Gore-Soaked Comedy Of Anarchy [Fantastic Fest 2023]
What happens when you take the z-grade world of Troma — a filmmaking universe defined by utter anarchy, rejection of societal norms, and unashamed embracing of filth and degradation — and toss a lot more money, a handful of recognizable movie stars, and thoroughly modern sensibilities at it? Writer/director Macon Blair tries to answer that question with his remake of Troma's most famous creation, "The Toxic Avenger." And in doing so, it's clear Blair was making a movie for one person and one person only: himself. The Troma DNA is clear, but this is a movie made by someone who grew up watching crummy horror movies on VHS, swapping dick jokes with his buds while passing a joint, and probably memorizing entire episodes of "The Simpsons."
Blair just blew god knows how much of Legendary Entertainment's money on a feature-length collection of jokes and asides and quips and sight gags built to make about a dozen people laugh. And if you are one of those dozen people, "The Toxic Avenger" is going to be your new favorite movie. But if you're allergic to its deranged, deliberately off-putting sensibilities, this film will play like torture.
And one gets the impression that Blair and his cohorts wouldn't have it any other way.
Dinklage brings the goods
The dedicated cult familiar with the original film will recognize the premise. So will everyone who has ever seen a superhero movie. A sad-sack janitor and single dad named Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage) is thrown into a tank of toxic ooze cooked up by an evil corporation. He gains superpowers, but also a visage best described as Frankenstein's monster by way of the Brundlefly. Dinklage, buried under impressive practical prosthetics for the bulk of the film's running time, showcases a Ron Perlman-esque dedication to acting through the latex.
He succeeds. Winston's world is a live-action cartoon, but Dinklage, an actor of considerable emotional complexity and depth, chooses to play the whole thing as straight as possible. He's a tragic hero, a broken man. Just one who soon finds himself transformed into a musclebound freak capable of literally tearing the intestines out of a Proud Boys stand-in's butthole during a hostage situation gone wrong.
Yes, it's that kind of movie. Limbs come off bodies, heads fly, and blood spills by the tanker-full. Gorehounds will appreciate the practicality of much of it, and shrug when the film needs to go digital to achieve the more extreme gags. Those hoping for a gooey movie are getting one. It's a "Toxic Avenger" movie. It has a reputation to maintain.
Punching upwards into the nuts
But "The Toxic Avenger" isn't just an exercise in goofy eviscerations and dick jokes (but there are plenty of both). Blair knows that the z-grade filmmaking of Troma was an active rebellion against the systems that control and create popular art. So, now armed with an actual budget, he's made a film that delights in poking every bear imaginable. Villains include a megalomaniac CEO hellbent on preserving his youth at all costs (Kevin Bacon, going as extreme as Dinklage goes restrained), preppy criminals, gun-toting men's' rights activists declaring war on wokeness, and, in the film's sharpest moments, a labyrinthine medical insurance process that exists to confound rather than heal. Blair's world, a live-action cartoon landscape that recalls the hostility and randomness of a pre-Code Max Fleischer animation, is one where there is a threat and a humiliation lurking behind every corner. The world is broken, the film says. The only thing left to do is smash some heads and kill 'em all.
This shotgun blast approach to satire recalls the golden years of "The Simpsons," where everything is a target. With the dissection of so many horror tropes laid out on his cinematic corkboard, Blair's work probably feels more like a "Treehouse of Horror" segment than a proper Troma movie. The righteous anger and grotesque stupidity punches up. Right in the nuts.
As for the jokes themselves ... Well, your mileage may vary. I found myself often sitting stone-faced through the biggest gags, but chuckled endlessly at the dozens of tiny jokes sitting in the margins. The biggest laughs are the fastest asides, the wild production design choices, and the costuming choices that make one wish they could've sat in on that department's meetings (An evil henchman is a breakdancer dressed like the Zodiac Killer — if that makes you chuckle, you're the audience here). I laughed extremely hard at a throwaway line about a mob forming, and a conversation about a zamboni killed me. That's worth sitting through a few radioactive pee jokes that don't quite land.
Dozens of people will like this movie ... dozens!
I keep coming back to Dinklage, encased in a full-body prosthetic suit that transforms him into a grotesque, musclebound superhero/monster, and his choice to let his one exposed eye bring a tragic depth to this whole endeavor. Elijah Wood, playing Gollum playing Danny DeVito's the Penguin as Bacon's put-apong henchman brother, brings a similar pathos. The collision of an honestly soulful performance and a character design torn out of an EC horror comic sums up the movie's chief appeal: Either you find this s*** funny or you don't.
Early in "The Toxic Avenger," Winston leaps into the road to save a cat, and an offscreen character literally shouts, "Hey! That guy saved a cat!" Either you get the joke or you don't. More so than the many, many blood-soaked executions, this beat sums up the film's wry sensibility.
Will most people appreciate that wry sensibility? I'm not sure. Blair made a movie that feels built to amuse himself. And I'm glad it exists. It feels like he got away with ... something. Lots of people are going to hate "The Toxic Avenger" and its avalanche of blood-drenched chaos and self-aware, silly asides. But for the dozen or so people on Blair's wavelength ... I guess I'm one of them.
/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10