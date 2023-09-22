The Toxic Avenger Review: Peter Dinklage Brings Soul To A Gore-Soaked Comedy Of Anarchy [Fantastic Fest 2023]

What happens when you take the z-grade world of Troma — a filmmaking universe defined by utter anarchy, rejection of societal norms, and unashamed embracing of filth and degradation — and toss a lot more money, a handful of recognizable movie stars, and thoroughly modern sensibilities at it? Writer/director Macon Blair tries to answer that question with his remake of Troma's most famous creation, "The Toxic Avenger." And in doing so, it's clear Blair was making a movie for one person and one person only: himself. The Troma DNA is clear, but this is a movie made by someone who grew up watching crummy horror movies on VHS, swapping dick jokes with his buds while passing a joint, and probably memorizing entire episodes of "The Simpsons."

Blair just blew god knows how much of Legendary Entertainment's money on a feature-length collection of jokes and asides and quips and sight gags built to make about a dozen people laugh. And if you are one of those dozen people, "The Toxic Avenger" is going to be your new favorite movie. But if you're allergic to its deranged, deliberately off-putting sensibilities, this film will play like torture.

And one gets the impression that Blair and his cohorts wouldn't have it any other way.