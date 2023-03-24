The Toxic Avenger Remake Will Include A 'Butt Guts' Scene, Is 'Giving The Fans What They Want' [Exclusive]

Great news, Toxie fans — the upcoming "The Toxic Avenger" remake/reboot is apparently going to deliver exactly what we sickos want! There hasn't been too much news about the film (which is written and helmed by "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" director Macon Blair) since it finished filming in August of 2021, but thankfully we've gotten confirmation that the film totally maintains the spirit of the original 1984 horror-comedy ... albeit, from a slightly unexpected source.

/Film's Ryan Scott spoke with the sound team behind the fierce action flick "John Wick: Chapter 4," and the conversation eventually turned to "The Toxic Avenger." Sound editor Casey Genton worked on both films and revealed that it's not only going to make fans of the original Troma film very happy, but that even people who have never seen the original will find something to love. The original "Toxic Avenger" is a seriously strange B-movie that intends to offend but manages to still have a soft squishy center, and if anyone can nail that vibe, it's massive movie fan Blair. Throw in a cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon as a villain, and it absolutely has the makings of must-see cinema.