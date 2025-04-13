12 Best Agatha Christie Movies, Ranked

There's something very comforting about curling up with a cozy murder mystery. Easy-going, nostalgic, and usually low on violence after an inciting incident, they can be the perfect antidote to the stresses of modern life. Sure, a few people might get killed, but you know that the bad guys will (almost) always get their comeuppance and order in the movie's self-contained world will be restored by the time the credits roll. Little wonder that the format enjoyed a resurgence during the pandemic with millions seeking solace from the likes of "Murder, She Wrote" and "Columbo." These old shows are so relaxing, their modern-day equivalents like "Poker Face" even helped me beat insomnia a few years back.

Although the term "cozy mystery" didn't exist when she was writing, Agatha Christie is now regarded as the mother of the format. After introducing Hercule Poirot in her first novel, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" in 1920, she published a further 65 books, 14 short stories, and stage plays including the record-setting "The Mousetrap." She debuted a second beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, in 1930's "The Murder at the Vicarage," and the immense popularity of her work made her the best-selling novelist of all time.

While there have been plenty of variations, the classic Christie mystery is a cunning crime set in the world of the wealthy where everyone has a motive as well as an alibi. Half the fun is trying to piece together the clues and crack the case before the detective brings it all together for the final reveal. Christie's stories adapt well to the screen, and there have been numerous film versions around the world. For the sake of brevity, let's stick to the English language and take a look at the 12 best Agatha Christie movies so far.

