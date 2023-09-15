Why A Haunting In Venice Decided To Move Agatha Christie's Story To Italy

Kenneth Branagh has directed and starred in three movies so far based on Agatha Christie's murder mystery novels, but none of them have taken place primarily in England, the country where Christie lived and where she based so many of her stories. For the first two movies, this wasn't particularly unusual. The source material for "Murder on the Orient Express" also had Poirot spend the book on a train ride from Istanbul, just as "Death on the Nile" was always a vacation mystery in Egypt. It's only with this third film, "A Haunting in Venice," that we're starting to wonder if Branagh has some vendetta against England.

The book this new movie is based on is "The Hallowe'en Party," one in which a teenage girl is unexpectedly murdered in Woodleigh Common, a small English village. The book was written in 1969 and although it's somewhat vague about the timeline, it seems like the story takes place in 1969 as well. Meanwhile, "A Haunting in Venice" is set in Venice, Italy in the years immediately following World War II. It's easy to understand the time shift — it's a lot harder to brush past Poirot's lack of aging in a film format — but why abandon the English setting?

"Probably one of the things was visual," explained the film's executive producer, James Pritchard to Screen Rant. "Venice just has an extraordinary aspect that adds something to the film, but also there is an element of Venice, which plays into the tone [...] Those canals wending their way through narrow passages has an era of mystery, of thriller ... if you're going to make a horror film, you want something that has a little bit of atmosphere. Venice has an extraordinary atmosphere and sense of mystery," he said.