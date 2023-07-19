A Haunting In Venice Trailer: The Big Mustache Is Back, Now With Ghosts

I don't think I'd call Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot movies good, exactly. But I sure like watching them. There's just something about the old-fashioned atmosphere and big casts that appeal to me. With "Murder on the Orient Express" and the less-good "Death on the Nile," Branagh has built up a big-budget, star-studded franchise based on Agatha Christie's detective character. Now he's doing it again with "A Haunting in Venice," based on the Christie book "Hallowe'en Party."

As the title suggests, spooky stuff is afoot! Which means Poirot and his giant mustache will have to once again solve a mystery with a large cast of characters. And this time, he might also have to deal with ghosts! I have a feeling there won't be real ghosts in the movie — that sounds kind of out of character for this series. But the trailer sure sells the supernatural stuff as real. See for yourself in the new "A Haunting in Venice" trailer below.