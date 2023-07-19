A Haunting In Venice Trailer: The Big Mustache Is Back, Now With Ghosts
I don't think I'd call Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot movies good, exactly. But I sure like watching them. There's just something about the old-fashioned atmosphere and big casts that appeal to me. With "Murder on the Orient Express" and the less-good "Death on the Nile," Branagh has built up a big-budget, star-studded franchise based on Agatha Christie's detective character. Now he's doing it again with "A Haunting in Venice," based on the Christie book "Hallowe'en Party."
As the title suggests, spooky stuff is afoot! Which means Poirot and his giant mustache will have to once again solve a mystery with a large cast of characters. And this time, he might also have to deal with ghosts! I have a feeling there won't be real ghosts in the movie — that sounds kind of out of character for this series. But the trailer sure sells the supernatural stuff as real. See for yourself in the new "A Haunting in Venice" trailer below.
Watch the A Haunting in Venice trailer
Hey, you know what? This looks pretty good! It certainly looks better than "Death on the Nile," with its constant CGI backdrops and less-than-great performances. Of course, I'm a sucker for ghost movies, so that might explain why I'm digging what I see here. The film is "set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets."
I didn't realize Poirot retired. But I guess you just can't keep that big mustache down for long — he's gotta get back in the action! Once again, Branagh has assembled a star-studded cast, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. The question I have now is: will he keep making these movies? I kind of hope he will. Of course, box office will play a part, too — if no one sees this movie, I doubt they'll greenlight another. But I'm holding out hope. As long as Branagh is making these mystery movies with big casts, I'll watch them.
"A Haunting in Venice" scares audiences on September 15, 2023.