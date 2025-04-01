Ingrid Bergman Won Her Final Oscar For A Classic Agatha Christie Adaptation

If you're familiar with the 2017 remake of the same name, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, you may have some vague familiarity with the plot of "Murder On the Orient Express." It's the winter of 1935, and Poirot is on the eponymous train, traveling from Istanbul to London, among a vast coterie of potentially suspicious types who all become murder suspects when American businessman Samuel Ratchett (Richard Widmark) is found dead after being stabbed a dozen times. All while on the train to London, it's up to Poirot to figure out whodunit and why, both to ensure that a murderer is brought to justice and to avoid any other attacks. But solving the murder is a bigger challenge than expected, even for the legendary Poirot, as it becomes clearer and clearer that many of the people on the train had connections to the dead man, and may well have wanted to see him deceased.

Among the other passengers, there's a British Army colonel (Sean Connery), an English governess (Vanessa Redgrave), an American socialite (Lauren Bacall), a Hungarian count and his wife (Michael York and Jacqueline Bisset), and more. If those names aren't impressive enough, the cast is also joined by Martin Balsam, John Gielgud, Anthony Perkins, and Wendy Hiller, among a few others. With Sidney Lumet of "12 Angry Men" and future Best Picture winner "Network" behind the camera as director, it's no surprise that "Murder On the Orient Express" was a big success with critics and audiences of the time, becoming the eleventh highest-grossing film of the year in the United States. And the film received six Oscar nominations that year, including one for Finney as Best Actor. But it only netted one victory: for Bergman, who played Swedish missionary Greta Ohlsson.

That Bergman stood out among her peers in "Murder On the Orient Express" is as much a commentary on her status as a film icon as it is in her tender and quiet performance. (Whatever else can be said, it's not as if she's the only icon in the film, and not even the only woman to have shared romantic scenes in the 1940s with Humphrey Bogart; Lauren Bacall had that honor too.) Ohlsson, like just about everyone else Poirot encounters, is covering up the truth about herself and about her connection to the dead man, and the child who was murdered under her watch. The story is notable for its final twist involving exactly who committed the murder (and the fact that it's more than one person whodunit), but Bergman stands out because of her emotional but not histrionic performance.