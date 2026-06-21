15 Best Horror Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

The horror genre has followed an unpredictable trajectory in the 21st century. The new millennium was immediately prefaced by a found-footage revelation with "The Blair Witch Project," the last vestige of great '90s horror. In 2000, this was followed by a clunky assemblage of shoddy Hollywood fright fests, the steady stream of independent arthouse titles, and the rise of international J-horror and its endless American remakes. More recent years have seen a rejuvenation and rebuilding of the genre's overall identity. Sure, you'll always have your "Scream 7" and the like, but distribution and production houses like Blumhouse, A24, and Neon have changed horror on its face for a new generation, from new forms of sleek haunted-house thrill rides to more solemn, metaphorical brands of "elevated" horror.

That's all to say that, in any case, we've gotten a lot of good horror movies over the past 25 years or so. Boiling them down to the best of the best is an almost impractical task. And yet, here they are, calling them as we see them: the best horror movies that the young century has had to offer, as determined by a mix of impact, lasting influence, and pure quality. Collectively, they encompass the breadth of the genre's diversity, which continues to prove itself a huge cultural draw — people like being scared, and these are some of the best to ever do it.

Here are the best horror movies of the 21st century.