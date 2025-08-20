Every Ari Aster Movie Ranked (Including Eddington)

One of the boldest modern auteurs in cinema is Ari Aster. Aster first gained notice with "The Strange Thing About the Johnsons," his thesis short film while he studied at the AFI Conservatory. Shot on 35mm, this short film provided viewers with an early showcase of Aster's fearlessness as a filmmaker, most notably his exploration of psychological horror within a complicated suburban family. Impressed by the short film, A24 greenlit "Hereditary" as Aster's feature-length directorial debut. Released in 2018, "Hereditary" became A24's highest-grossing film of all time, until "Everything Everywhere All at Once" broke the studio record in 2022. With his debut, Aster immediately captured the attention of cinephiles and critics alike thanks to his uncompromising vision and his willingness to challenge audiences.

Aster directed three more original projects, including the horror film "Midsommar," the surrealist dark comedy "Beau Is Afraid," and, most recently, the Western political satire "Eddington," all produced and distributed by A24. Although he initially attracted film enthusiasts with his hypnotic voice in the age of elevated horror, Aster has proven with his recent two projects that he is eager to tell original stories in different genres that are unequivocally from his imagination. In an age where many folks complain about constant sequels, reboots, adaptations, and cinematic universes dominating the multiplex, Aster's authorship continues to be an invaluable contribution to the medium today. Here is the filmography of the artist Martin Scorsese calls "One of the most extraordinary new voices in the world cinema," ranked.