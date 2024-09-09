The Brilliant 2008 Vampire Horror Movie John Carpenter Absolutely Loves

There's an extremely strong case to be made in favor of John Carpenter being dubbed the master of horror. Although 2010's "The Ward" was Carpenter's last feature film foray into the genre (along with producing the "Halloween" reboot trilogy), the director's diverse oeuvre is profound enough to sustain us for the ages. Sure, every horror-head would love for Carpenter to helm another project, but for now, all we can do is cherish what we have and hope for the best. In the meantime, we can also talk about an underrated horror gem that Carpenter absolutely adores.

When asked about contemporary horror and its ability to scare him, Carpenter told Comic Book that it is hard for him to distance himself from the lens of a filmmaker while watching them, and scrutinize "the plumbing" of modern horror. However, Carpenter considers a film scary if it is able to bypass these instincts and accomplish something new and interesting:

"No, I see the plumbing. You have to be young, young is good, and know a little less [to get scared]. But when a movie does affect me, that means it's great because it's gotten past all my sensors [...] There was a movie a few years ago I thought was just fabulous. It was called 'Let the Right One In'. I believe that was a Swedish film. Oh, man, that was terrific. Just terrific. It just reinvented the vampire myth quite a bit. And I liked it."

2008's "Let the Right One In" is not just a competent adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist's novel of the same name, but an unconventional, visceral treatment of the vampire genre in film. Tomas Alfredson's handling of the subject matter — which is both tender and repulsive, comforting and disturbing — elevates this beautifully shot drama into something discomfitingly beautiful.