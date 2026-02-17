Guillermo Del Toro Rejected A Fantasy Movie Adaptation To Make Pan's Labyrinth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Guillermo del Toro is arguably one of the most roundly respected Oscar-winning filmmakers working today. He's also largely done things his way since the early days of his career (as much as any artist can in Hollywood, anyhow). That's why it may not be that surprising to learn that he flat-out turned down the chance to direct 2005's "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" for Disney. Instead, he made his wildly acclaimed 2006 fantasy feature "Pan's Labyrinth," though his reason for doing so is fascinating.

"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" is, of course, based on author C.S. Lewis' famous novel from his "Chronicles of Narnia" book series. The movie centers on four siblings who inadvertently enter a magical land inhabited by fantastical creatures, only to find themselves having to battle a powerful witch. Andrew Adamson, who was coming off the mold-breaking box office hit "Shrek 2," wound up in the director's chair.

As for why del Toro turned Disney down? A 2006 article by Star Beacon explained that "as a lapsed Catholic, he couldn't see himself bringing Aslan the lion back to life." Elaborating on that, del Toro clarified:

"I'm not proselytizing anything about a lion resurrecting. I'm not trying to sell you into a point. I'm just doing a little parable about disobedience and choice. This is my version of that universe, not only 'Narnia,' but that universe of children's literature."

"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" was a massive hit (grossing $745 million theatrically), so a sequel quickly followed in the form of 2008's "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian." That movie, however, only made $420 million at the box office against a $225 million budget. As a result, Disney left the "Narnia" franchise not long after.