15 False 'Facts' About Movies That Everyone Believes

The following slide contains references to suicide.

Dark corners of the internet will tell you "The Wizard of Oz" has a scene where Dorothy (Judy Garland), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) skip down the yellow brick road, only for a silhouette of one of the actors playing a munchkin hanging themselves in the background. It's tough to make out in old copies of the movie, but there does seem to be something moving. Given the myriad dangers of making "The Wizard of Oz," like asbestos being used for snow, this myth appears to add to the film's horrors.

However, viewers aren't accidentally witnessing a suicide in the film. That would be a step too far even for "The Wizard of Oz." When higher-resolution versions of "The Wizard of Oz" became more readily available, the silhouette in question turns out to be nothing more than a bird, likely an emu or crane. "The Wizard of Oz" production borrowed various birds from the Los Angeles Zoo to roam around to give the film a more whimsical feeling.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org