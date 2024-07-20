How Blazing Saddles Pinpointed The Perfect Number Of Farts

A short while into Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy Western "Blazing Saddles," the smug a-hole cowboy Lyle (Burton Gilliam) takes a break after a hard day of abusing railroad workers to have a dinner of beans by a campfire. He is surrounded by many other a-hole cowboys, also enjoying their fire-roasted baked beans. As we all know beans to be the musical fruit, the inevitable happens, and one of the cowboys unleashes an audible explosion of flatulence. No one acknowledges it, perhaps knowing that it is a natural part of a bean dinner. Audience members watching "Blazing Saddles" likely rolled their eyes at the fart, feeling that Brooks had stooped a little low in order to employ a fart joke.

The audience's eyerolls become more pronounced with the release of a second fart. A second cowboy affects a strained look of intestinal clenching. Ha, ha, Mel. That's also not funny.

But then there's a third. And a fourth. The camera rests on the campfire, a wide shot of a dozen cowboys. They burp in addition to farting. They fart some more. The gas expulsions begin to overlap in what can only be called an orchestral fanfare. The fart joke goes from being a single jejune giggle into sublime comedic genius. The scene lasts a full minute, and it's the greatest fart sequence in the history of cinema.

Brooks, a careful student of comedy, knew exactly how long that scene needed to go on and that it required a little fine-tuning to get just right. He also knew exactly on which fart audiences would begin laughing, and which fart ripped when audiences would begin to back off from the joke. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brooks laid out the numbers very cleanly. There is such thing, he found, as too many farts.