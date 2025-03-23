Heath Ledger Was Considered For Another Major Batman Role Before The Joker

Heath Ledger's passing in 2008, when he was only 28 years old, stands as one of the most tragic cultural losses in living memory. Ledger was on the rise as a leading man, and he wanted to supplement his acting career with directing, a la Clint Eastwood or Robert Redford. Saddest of all, he passed mere months before "The Dark Knight" premiered and never got to bask in the praise of his titanic performance as the Joker.

The idea that Ledger "lost himself" in the Joker is an urban myth, but his performance was a committed and transformative one. His voice is unrecognizable, and he added his own details to the Joker — like licking his scarred lips, or leaving traces of make-up on his fingers — to make the larger-than-life villain feel like a real person.

Ledger has and will continue to be remembered for the Joker. It's not a bad legacy! Ledger's Joker is listed in the same breath as Darth Vader or Hannibal Lecter as one of the great villains of popular cinema. Granted, that legacy has also been undermined a bit by both embarrassing fans who don't realize the Joker is the bad guy, and the lesser Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix iterations of the character. But hey, that also shows how good Ledger's performance was; people are still discussing and trying to imitate it almost two decades later.

Another part of the myth is that Ledger was initially written off as miscast, but proved the doubters wrong. He was a pretty boy most famous for romantic movies ("The 10 Things I Hate About You," "Brokeback Mountain," etc.) with no sign he could play a villain like the Joker. In fact, before "The Dark Knight," Ledger seemed like a close fit for a hero like Batman himself. Would you believe "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan thought so too?