The Joker's Lip-Licking Tick In The Dark Knight Started As A Practicality

There's nothing I can say about Heath Ledger's Joker that hasn't been said. But, just by way of reminding us all just how influential his performance was, here's a brief précis.

The late actor's portrayal of Batman's greatest villain is widely regarded as the finest on-screen representation of the Clown Prince of Crime, and arguably gave us the greatest movie villain of the 21st Century. This enduring performance is still influential some 15 years after "The Dark Knight" first debuted. As just one small example, Shamier Anderson's Mr. Nobody from "John Wick: Chapter 4" was inspired by the character.

Ledger planned to return as the Joker, and who knows what he would have done had he not sadly passed away at the age of 28, shortly before "The Dark Knight" released. As it stands, the actor delivered more than enough with his role in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" sequel, in one of those rare instances where everything just seemed to come together perfectly.

At the time he was cast in "The Dark Knight," Ledger was already building a reputation as a talented character actor, having starred in 2005's "Brokeback Mountain" and coming off the drama based on Bob Dylan's life "I'm Not There." And with the Joker, he seemed to have found the perfect role to cement that reputation. Ledger's anarchic energy and scene-stealing presence is what most will remember about his performance, but it was the small details that really made it so memorable. The facial prosthetics used to give his Joker those iconic facial scars, being one example.