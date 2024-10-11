Heath Ledger Seemed Confident The Dark Knight Would Be A Smash Hit

Ledger didn't win that Oscar because he died young, he won because he gave a performance for the ages, elevating what already would have been a great film into something beyond great. So it seems fair for him to recognize that Nolan was onto something good with "The Dark Knight."

Garfield also spoke a bit more about the late actor, recalling that confidence wasn't the only emotion Ledger felt about his work. Garfield, who is currently promoting his new movie "We Live in Time," remembered Ledger disliking a bit of promotion he had to do at the time for Empire Magazine:

"I remember his Empire Magazine cover came out and he was like, 'Oh, they used a f***ing s*** photo.' And I was like, 'Are you kidding me, dude that looks f***ing incredible.' And he was like, 'Nah, the pose is all wrong, it looks kinda like a conventional version of what an actor ... you'll see.' And yeah, I did see."

Garfield also revealed that Ledger once gave him a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Garfield had complimented them, and Ledger then gifted them to him. But it wasn't just the glasses. The actor had nothing but nice things to say about his late co-star, paying him a host of compliments elsewhere in the interview:

"He was just a very generous, beautiful, creative spirit. He was a kind of beacon. It was like a wild animal. He was so free and so wild and so kind of dangerous on set in a way that was the kind of thing that is inspiring and spontaneous. He would say before every take, or one take every scene, 'Let's have some fun with this one.'"

Ledger probably had an awful lot left to give as an actor. Aside from the fact that Joker likely would have had some sort of role to play in "The Dark Knight Rises," one can only imagine the offers that would have been on his desk in the aftermath of his Oscar win. We'll never know what could have been, but it's nice to hear him spoken of so fondly all these years later.

"The Dark Knight" is currently streaming on Max, or you can pick up a 4K copy on Amazon.