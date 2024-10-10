We Live In Time Review: A Sweet, Solid Weepy Drama

The most notable detail about John Crowley's new romantic drama "We Live in Time" is how brazenly uncomplicated it is. Apart from one stylistic flourish, there is nothing contrived or convoluted about it. It's a very direct love story about a couple that falls in love, has a lot of sex, meets each other's families, bickers about wanting kids, has a daughter, and then faces the ultimate antagonist of all lovers, death. The weirdest things about Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are their names. Almut does have big dreams, however. She is a professional Anglo-Bavarian chef who aims to one day compete in the Bocuse D'Or, a prestigious worldwide cooking competition. Tobias, meanwhile, is assertively average, working as a mid-manager for Weetabix, the company that produces wheat-flavored scouring pads.

There is something refreshingly direct about "We Live in Time." It's a gentle, tear-jerking melodrama in the old-Hollywood mode, assured that the love lives of two ordinary people will make for an extraordinary emotional journey. It quietly remixes various elements of other notable melodramas — wrestling with cancer, arguing about parenthood, high-pressure professional kitchens, wistful first dates, unusual meet-cutes — and emerges as something gently moving and definitely cry-worthy. It's very telling that the film's publicists handed out free tissue packages to the critics attending the "We Live in Time" screenings.

Crowley's one stylistic flourish is that "We Live in Time" is presented out-of-chronological-order. The chronology isn't cleverly wielded, however. Nothing is covertly hidden by the twisty narrative, nor is anything permitted to be a surprise reveal. The only advantage the out-of-order storytelling gives "We Live in Time" was an avoidance of back-ending the film with all the bummer stuff.