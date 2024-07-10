We Live In Time Trailer Teases What Could Be One Of 2024's Most Powerful Romances

Has it really been almost 10 years since director John Crowley made the beautiful, aching drama "Brooklyn," starring Saoirse Ronan? Man, time is wild. Speaking of which, time seems to be a major component of Crowley's latest movie, an R-rated romantic comedy called "We Live in Time" that stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, two of the best actors working today. Longtime fans of Crowley's work will recall that he previously worked with Andrew Garfield on 2007's "Boy A," so it'll be especially fascinating to see what their new collaboration yields all these years later. All of these elements, plus the fact that the film hails from the ultra-hot indie studio A24, put this on our radar months ago as a potential "favorite film of 2024" candidate, and the first trailer, which was just released, does nothing to change that assessment.

Will Crowley be able to tap back into the intimate sincerity he captured in "Brooklyn"? Since making that wonderful little movie, he's spent time working in television, directing episodes of high-profile shows like "True Detective," "Modern Love," and "Black Mirror." But he stumbled a bit with his return to the big screen in 2019 when his film adaptation of "The Goldfinch" failed to live up to high expectations. But now, armed with two hot, beloved actors who have proven more than capable of delivering powerhouse performances, there's a chance this could end up as the best thing he's made yet.