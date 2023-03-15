Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield To Lead Romantic Comedy We Live In Time

Pugh and Garfield will lead StudioCanal's "We Live In Time," which is being described as "a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story." Irish filmmaker John Crowley, who is known for his work on the Oscar-nominated drama "Brooklyn" and "The Goldfinch," will helm. Previously, Crowley directed the BBC series "Life After Life," starring Thomasin McKenzie. British playwright Nick Payne will write the script for "We Live In Time." As for the producing team, there's Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as executive producer on the rom-com.

Details on the plot of the movie are still being kept under wraps, but the project is set to film later this year. Although we don't know much about the story of "We Live In Time" and its supporting cast yet, it's exciting to learn that Pugh and Garfield will be starring together — it has been a long time since we've seen them tackle the genre, and there's much to look forward to.

Pugh is busy with several new projects. She will be next seen in acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," Marvel's "The Thunderbolts," and "Dune: Part Two," the anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi space opera. Garfield, on the other hand, will star in a new television series titled "Hot Air," where he plays Richard Branson. The limited series exposes how the British entrepreneur handled the rise of his company, the airline Virgin Atlantic.