The Tiny Detail Heath Ledger Used To Perfect The Joker's Dark Knight Look

For "The Dark Knight Trilogy," director Christopher Nolan wanted to make a "logical" Batman story. That meant not only crafting an internal psychology for Bruce Wayne but also dragging the mechanics and aesthetics of his world down to reality. There's a reason the films spend so much time explaining how Batman's gear works (Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) is turned into the Q to Batman's James Bond) and turn Gotham City from a Gothic metropolis into basically just Chicago with a different name.

This mandate for realism shaped the other characters in Batman's world, especially his villains. In "The Dark Knight," the Joker's (Heath Ledger) clown visage — white skin, green hair, ruby lips — is only makeup. His disfigurement is a Glasgow smile; Ledger's Joker frowns a lot more than in the comics, but those scars mean he never stops smiling.

Ledger's performance is now legendary for how he immersed himself in the role; before shooting, he spent six weeks at a hotel in London practicing his performance. In a behind-the-scenes feature on the making of "The Dark Knight," Nolan revealed another one of Ledger's touches: he applied his own Joker makeup:

"As an actor, [Ledger's] saying okay, this character would put his own makeup on, you know, in real life. So what would that look like, if he just got the makeup? The thing that stuck from that is he always had makeup on his fingers and under his fingernails and everything, as he would have from putting it on just with his hands."

Compared to other iterations, Ledger's Joker looks downright disheveled; his hair falls into long, greasy strands, rather than being neat and close-cropped. And in scenes where he's not wearing his purple gloves — including his interrogation by Batman and his visit to Harvey Dent in the hospital — smears of white and red makeup can be seen on his long-fingernailed hands.