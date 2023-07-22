The Dark Knight Joker's Scars Were Inspired By A Terrifying Trend That Also Hit Soccer Culture

In Christopher Nolan's 2008 film "The Dark Knight," actor Heath Ledger plays a nameless anarchist who commits multiple acts of murder and arson for the express purpose of sowing chaos in the world. The Ledger character is nicknamed the Joker, as he likes to wear clown makeup and green hair coloring while committing crimes. In a scary aesthetic decision, Nolan made Ledger's clown makeup look like it had been on the character's face for three or four days, leaving it smeared, cracked, and partially wiped off. Additionally, Ledger's face was emblazoned with a pair of scars that stretched outward across his cheeks from the corners of his mouth. His clown smile was literally carved into his face. Because the character is a liar, the audience never knows how he got the scars or why.

Ledger died of a drug overdose in January of 2008 and was not able to see what a massive success "The Dark Knight" would become when it was released in theaters the following July. He would also miss how much "The Dark Knight" would inspire Hollywood to move into superhero movies almost exclusively for the next 15 years. Ledger received a posthumous Academy Award for his performance.

The Joker's facial scars, while unsettling in the film, are actually based on an even more unsettling real-life trend. According to a 2009 issue of Empire Magazine, Ledger's makeup was inspired by the phenomenon of the Glasgow Smile, sometimes called a Chelsea Smile, wherein organized gangs in Scotland would chase down rivals, hold them down, and slash up their faces. Perhaps — to add to the mystery of the character — Ledger's unknowable anarchist was once a member of a Scottish gang.