Joker 2's Henchmen Are A Big Middle Finger To Hardcore Fanboys

This article contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Sometime during the 1950s, Groucho Marx made the now famous joke when declining membership to the Friar's Club: "I don't want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member." Not only is the joke a very clever, multi-layered comment that is both self-depreciating and a jab at the institution it's directed at, it's also a quote that everyone would do well to remember in this day and age of what we're calling "stan culture." The term derives from Eminem's 2000 single called "Stan," about a fictional fan of the rapper whose devotion turns from obsessive adoration to threatening violence. The fact that the term has been recently widely accepted as slang for "fan" should tell you all you need to know about the state of fandoms these days; these folks aren't all alright.

That's something director/co-writer Todd Phillips and the rest of the filmmakers behind 2019's "Joker" must've discovered firsthand while making and releasing that movie, which sought to deconstruct the iconic Batman villain from a gritty, Martin Scorsese-inspired, character study perspective. Reactions to the film ranged wildly, from ecstatic praise to vitriolic scorn, with some folks convinced that the film was a new masterpiece while others insisted it was going to incite real-life violence and mayhem. The truth, as always, was somewhere in between, but we no longer live in a world where nuance and "in-between" is good enough; social media ensures that hyperbole is the ruler of the day, and fandoms along with stan culture are the most fervent supporters of that mandate.

As such, "Joker: Folie à Deux," the follow-up to "Joker" dropping five years after the eventful release of the first film, is one big metaphorical response to the brouhaha "Joker" stirred up. Arthur Fleck aka Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) finds himself struggling with his infamous alter ego throughout the film, leading up to a moment which sees him encounter this movie's version of Joker's henchmen, who just so happen to represent a big middle finger to the character's real-life fanboys.