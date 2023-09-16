Is Pulp Fiction 2 Happening? What Quentin Tarantino Has Said Over The Years

There were classic Gen X movies before 1994 (e.g. "The Breakfast Club," "Heathers" and "Boyz n the Hood"), but none of these films came close to capturing the pop-culture mad, video-store zeitgeist of this cohort like Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction." The precociously talented writer-director appropriated the tough-talking, cold-around-the-heart aesthetic of classic crime fiction and made his killers talk like twentysomethings waxing stoned on cinema, music and syndicated television shows. Tarantino hit a sweet spot most moviegoers didn't know they possessed, and like anyone who catches the highest of highs, they wanted more of what he was pushing.

Almost 30 years later, Tarantino has refused to give his fans what they think they want — which is odd since he's the one who's filled their heads with the potential of sequels and spinoffs to his first two movies. But Tarantino, who has worked steadily if not prolifically over 31 years (nine movies with his tenth and apparently final feature coming in "The Movie Critic"), has told the stories he wants to tell, and, while I love his first two movies, I don't feel like I've missed out on anything.

I also realize many Tarantino fans disagree, which raises the question: why hasn't the filmmaker returned to the richly imagined universe of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction"? The answers might not be what you expect.