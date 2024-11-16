Henry Cavill's Mustache Almost Became A $3 Million Problem For Mission: Impossible

There's a secret history of controversial facial hair in Hollywood that is as interesting as it is ridiculous. Since there have been films, there have been behind-the-scenes fights about beards and mustaches on leading men, and that remains the case today.

Back in the late '40s, a Fox executive tried to pay $25k to shave Gregory Peck's face for "The Gunfighter", owing to the fact that he thought a hirsute leading man would put off more conservative moviegoers at the time. Then, in 1978, Richard Donner managed to dupe Gene Hackman into shaving his mustache for "Superman," simply to ensure the actor's portrayal of Jor-El was not undermined by people staring at his upper lip.

Controversy surrounding facial hair continued into the '90s, when Kurt Russell went over-the-top with his "Tombstone" mustache, and the film's director George P. Cosmatos had to talk to his star about what would have been a historically-accurate facial mane. Then, of course, we come to the modern day, in which no mustache has become more beloved and infamous than Henry Cavill's in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."

Propelled by that infinitely-memed clip of Cavill reloading his arms as duplicitous CIA agent August Walker in "Fallout," and the fact that the actor just looked pretty good with facial hair, the 'tache in question became world famous. But it also stirred what might have been the biggest facial hair controversy in Hollywood history, almost costing "Fallout" $3 million in the process.