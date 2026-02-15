John Wayne's Oscar-Winning 1939 Western Got A Remake That's Worth Watching

In 1966, Hollywood did what Hollywood loves to do and remade a celebrated film of the past for a new generation. Far from being disaster, however, the 1966 remake of John Ford's classic, "Stagecoach" was actually pretty good. It received praise from critics and filmmakers alike and stands as proof that remakes aren't always entirely unnecessary dross.

If you thought Hollywood's obsession with recycling the hits of yesteryear was a relatively new phenomenon, you'll likely be dismayed to learn that studios have been doing this since the very beginning. Sure, a Harry Potter reboot feels like the tipping point for our nostalgia-mad monoculture, but replaying the hits has been a staple of Hollywood filmmaking ever since Warner Bros. bought First National Pictures and remade all their silent Westerns as "talkies."

It was these remakes that kept a young John Wayne in the acting business during the 1930s. Prior to becoming the legend we know him as today, the Duke was churning out so-called Poverty Row Westerns, many of which were just remakes of earlier, Ken Maynard-starring silent films. In 1939, however, Wayne was as surprised as everyone else when the great John Ford cast him as the lead in "Stagecoach," the film that would save the Western genre at a time when it teetered on the brink of complete obsolescence.

By the mid-60s, the genre wasn't quite yet in need of saving again (though it would find itself on life-support by the time the following decade rolled around). Regardless of the genre's standing, 20th Century Fox (as it was then known) remade "Stagecoach" for the baby boomers. Thankfully, the studio's infamous co-founder Darryl F. Zanuck managed not to insult Ford's legacy with this remake, which was surprisingly good considering how ill-advised it seems even in retrospect.