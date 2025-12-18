Quentin Tarantino's 10 Most Controversial Movie Takes

Quentin Tarantino loves to talk. A well-known cinephile, Tarantino seems to enjoy gabbing about movies as much as he does making them. He often shares lists of his favorite movies, giving fans insight into his eclectic tastes and sparking discourse from all sides. The director is not one to temper his opinions for the sake of others, and sometimes, his hot takes get him in trouble.

Recently, Tarantino was a guest on "American Psycho" writer Bret Easton Ellis' podcast. He revealed his favorite movies of the 21st century, including "Toy Story 3," which Tarantino compared to "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly," another one of his favorite films. Tarantino made sure to offend some people with his picks, noting that he "can't stand" Owen Wilson, despite putting Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" at number 10, and suggesting that Martin Scorsese hasn't made a film as exciting as Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" in this century. He also called "Lost in Translation" a "girlie movie" and was sure to remind everyone that he used to date Sofia Coppola.

We'll get to the most newsworthy controversy from the podcast in a moment, but suffice it to say, we could fill a book with the director's most polarizing hot takes. Since we don't have time for that, here's a representative sampling. Keep reading to discover Tarantino's 10 most controversial movie takes.