Quentin Tarantino Hates This David Lynch Movie Streaming On HBO Max (And He's Wrong)

"Fire Walk With Me" was never going to be a crowd-pleaser. It's an absolutely brutal experience and a real bummer, so perhaps it's not surprising that Lynch ended up having to defend the film for the rest of his career. While there's been a reappraisal in recent years and some people have finally realized the genius behind "Fire Walk With Me," all those "Twin Peaks" fans who'd been hoping to see more Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) were sorely disappointed to discover the movie was entirely about the show's dead girl, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and her truly terrifying final days. Tarantino hated "Fire Walk With Me" so much that he went on to trash Lynch completely, telling LA Weekly in 1992:

"I'm not ragging on other people, but after I saw 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' at Cannes, David Lynch has disappeared so far up his own ass that I have no desire to see another David Lynch movie until I hear something different. And you know, I love him. I loved him."

Those are mighty big words from a guy who had only just made his own first film when he formed that opinion ("Reservoir Dogs" and "Fire Walk With Me" both hit theaters in 1992), but they're also kind of infuriating. People who truly love filmmakers are willing to accept that sometimes they'll make things they don't love, but they still want to see what's next. In addition to Lynch, Tarantino also asked when "The Man Who Fell to Earth" director Nicolas Roeg "last made a good film" and claimed that Gus Van Sant had become "a parody of himself" with his challenging and vital LGBTQ+ take on Shakespeare, "My Own Private Idaho," so maybe the younger Tarantino just couldn't handle movies about character's internal lives? (And I'm sorry, but after Tarantino's cameo as an Australian slavery trader in "Django Unchained," the man has since forfeited the right to say anyone's head is up their own butt, in perpetuity.)