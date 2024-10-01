Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies Of All Time Always Include This Classic Western

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino is a well-known true-blue cinephile, a deeply devoted fan of films from a variety of genres and eras. He's a fan of everything from sleazy grindhouse exploitation films to classic westerns like the films of Howard Hawks, and he wears his influences loudly and proudly in his own films. So when asked about his favorite films of all time, he has different answers depending on how he feels. (Honestly, relatable!) There is one movie that he claims to always include in his favorites, however, and he's been pretty effusive about his love for it on more than one occasion.

In an interview with The Talks, Tarantino shared his favorite three films (at that particular moment) and explained that even though two of his top three might shuffle around, he will always feel the need to share his love for the Sergio Leone spaghetti western "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly." The influences of Leone's film are all over Tarantino's work, from his own Westerns like "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight" to the bloody revenge saga "Kill Bill," so his appreciation for it is really no surprise.