How Steven Spielberg Set Denis Villeneuve On The Path To Dune

Dennis Villeneuve read Frank Herbert's "Dune" when he was just 13, and since then, the director longed for a movie adaptation that would bring such a vivid, distinct world to life. Dreams of making an adaptation of his own permeated his formative years, and this urge finally transformed into reality with 2021's "Dune: Part One," which built the foundation for an epic saga set on the desert planet of Arrakis. While "Part One" succeeds in establishing a tangible quality to the primary forces that dominate the film's Known Universe, "Part Two" dives into the rise of a so-called messiah, who transforms into the harbinger of a holy war and etches a legacy rooted in tragedy.

Due to the sheer scale and spectacle that the story beats of "Part Two" demanded, Villeneuve had to overcome the challenges of filming action-heavy scenes in the desert, including the awe-inducing sequences of the Fremen riding Shai-Hulud, the sacred sandworms burrowing inside the dunes. When the sandworm is revealed for the first time in "Part One," it is impossible not to think about the shark's first appearance in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" — a film from which Villeneuve consciously took inspiration. Just like Spielberg's "less is more" approach of building fear in the moments where the shark can be briefly glimpsed before its blatant attack, Villeneuve lingers on parts of the massive beast before revealing its mammoth form during its encounter with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) deep within Fremen territory.

Spielberg's influence on Villeneuve and his love for filmmaking extends way beyond this homage, as the latter was shaped by the former's filmmaking ethos even before he picked up a camera.