Dune Took Inspiration From Jaws For One Of It's Most Thrilling Components

This post contains spoilers for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" films.

When the Atreides first arrive in Arrakis in "Dune: Part One," we get our first glimpse of the mystical sandworms from the aerial perspective of a roving ornithopter. Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) notices the steady advent of the creature beneath the sand, the disturbance caused by its hidden scale leading up to an awe-inspiring scene: a gigantic, bottomless mouth swallowing one of the spice harvesting machines. As the Atreides do not know much about the Fremen and their relationship with Shai Hulud at this point, this first introduction feels even more intriguing, with a decided air of danger encircling the mysterious worm-like creatures.

Denis Villeneuve maintains the mystique surrounding the sandworms in "Part One" with the aid of a simple, yet effective strategy, where small glimpses of the creatures are peppered throughout to build up to the stunning reveal when Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) stand face to face with one of them. It is an encounter that marks a turning point — the duo is now in Fremen territory, at the mercy of the desert and the secrets it holds, and the sandworm's silent, nonviolent appraisal of Paul hints at the world-altering role he is yet to play in the future. This brilliant build-up was overseen by special effects artist Paul Lambert, who explained that he and Villeneuve took the "Jaws" approach in terms of revealing the creatures in an impactful way (via Curzon):

"From the outset, we wanted it to be like 'Jaws.' Denis plays with this suggestion and gives you glimpses of them until finally, there they are."

Let us dive deeper into the "Jaws" comparison and how the sandworm sequences were filmed to simulate a seamless blend with the natural environment.