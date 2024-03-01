Dune: Part Two's Water Of Life Explained, And What The Movie Doesn't Tell You

This article contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" (check out our review here) decided to depict one of the strangest and most harrowing passages taken straight from the original book — one that introduces yet another way for the unwary to die on the desert world of Arrakis. The deceptively-named Water of Life sequence carries great import in both author Frank Herbert's story and the adaptation, forever altering the fates of both Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and her son Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ... provided they survive their respective experiences with it, of course. In "Part Two," we watch this ritual performed two separate times for mother and son, both of which carry significant side-effects that ripple throughout the rest of their journey.

Although Villeneuve and co-writer Jon Spaihts' script remains incredibly faithful to the events laid down by Herbert, viewers might still come away from these scenes wondering exactly what's going on underneath the surface. Fortunately, the 1965 novel provides all the necessary context, background details, and foreboding omens for the future that any "Dune"-head could possibly need. The film provides just enough information to understand the basics of what's going on. Readers of the book(s), however, are aware that there's much more going on here than a mere rite of passage to be welcomed into the Fremen tribe or a final step for Paul to fully embrace his destiny. Here's everything you need to know (and a few things you probably don't) about the Water of Life in "Dune: Part Two."