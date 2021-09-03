Dune Director Denis Villeneuve On How You Design A Sandworm

Something that "Dune" fans may be most interested to see in director Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel is the sandworms. These giant creatures burrow up from the ground on the desert planet Arrakis. We already got our first look at one last year in the trailer for "Dune."

This week, "Dune" made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. /Film's Marshall Staffer gave it a glowing review. Our own Vanessa Armstrong also attended a roundtable interview with Villeneuve, where he elaborated on the process that went into the design of the movie's toothy sandworms.

Villeneuve emphasized teamwork and laid "a lot of credit" at the foot of production designer Patrice Vermette, saying:

"We knew that we will be judged by you guys how we bring the worm to the screen. We knew that we could not make any mistake. We had to be dead on. Again, we went from the book and the idea is that there's something in the book that Frank Herbert is very, very, very precise about [in] his study of the ecosystems. His relationship with biology, with life, the way he describe plants, animals, everything feels so real. So we approached the worm trying to make it as real, as logical, as realistic as possible, how a being could live under the sand, evolving at high speed under burning sand. What kind of skin such a thing would have. That's where Patrice start[ed] really like a biologist to try to understand how the behaviors, how these creatures with all the qualities would need to survive in such an environment."