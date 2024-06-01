How Dune 2 Meticulously Brought Paul Atreides' First Sandworm Ride To Life

"Dune: Part Two" is a masterpiece of blockbuster cinema, a bleak spectacle of doom about the dangers of messianic myths, a grand scale story with some of the best-looking set pieces of the past year. As far as adaptations of Frank Herbert's book goes, this is the best one.

A big highlight of the film is the moment Paul Atreides finally rides his first sandworm, fully becoming one of the Fremen and unlocking a giant and intense desert Uber system. As impressive as the moment is on the screen, it only happened due to meticulous work behind the scenes. The book "The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two" by Tanya Lapointe and Stefanie Broos, details how the three-minute scene was made using over 60 shots filmed over a period of two months.

To bring the worm to life necessitated a 90-foot-long by 24-foot-wide set piece, divided between different pieces for different shots. There were two platforms to look like the back of a sandworm, covered with sand-colored elephant-skin texture, with a middle section made of foam where the stunts would happen. There was also a rig on a motion base that could stimulate the worm's movements, and a 65-feet texture for the wide shot of Paul first hooking onto the worm. These hooks are important, because, as Denis Villeneuve explained in the book, "When you pull up a section of the skin with a hook, you are revealing a vulnerable part of the worm. You're exposing its vents, and the worm wants to protect itself from getting sand beneath this sensitive under-skin." This skin was also built practically into the rigs, and animated by the special effects team on set so the skin lip could be lifted to reveal the vents.